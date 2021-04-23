Kevin Durant's Status Questionable on Friday Against Celtics
Kevin Durant's status for Friday's contest is still unknown.
Kevin Durant is listed as questionable on the Brooklyn Nets' injury report, as relayed by Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
"Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow vs. the #Celtics. Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) is doubtful, while Nic Claxton is still out. #Nets," Lewis Tweeted on Thursday.
Durant's status is still up in the air as of 10 AM on Friday, and the whole NBA world would like to see one of the best players back healthy. There has been an abundance of injuries to star players this season, and Durant had already missed a large chunk of time earlier in the season.
Meanwhile, All-Star James Harden remains out after a setback with his hamstring; the Nets announced this week.
