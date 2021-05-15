NBA News: Knicks' Derrick Rose Status Against Hornets
The New York Knicks will have Derrick Rose against the Hornets on Saturday.
On Saturday, the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets, and both teams have a lot to play for during their game.
The good news for the Knicks is Derrick Rose, who had been on the injury report with an ankle injury, will play in the game.
His status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks remain tied with the Miami Heat for the fifth seed and a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed.
Meanwhile, the Hornets and Indiana Pacers are tied for the eighth seed (Hornets own the tiebreaker). A loss for the Hornets and a win for the Pacers would have the teams flip-flop in the standings.
The Knicks are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
