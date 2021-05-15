Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Indiana Pacers

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers will play against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers will have LeBron James and Anthony Davis in action on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The status of both Davis and James can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

When the Lakers lifted their 17th NBA Championship banner on Wednesday before they beat the Houston Rockets 124-122, Davis and James both missed that game and had been questionable for the game on Saturday.

Thankfully, for Lakers fans, they will have their two superstars in a very important game against the Pacers.

Both teams will be motivated as the Pacers can advance into the eighth seed, and the Lakers remain just a half-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed.

The Lakers are 8.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball