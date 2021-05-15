Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Pacers
LeBron James is questionable on Saturday against the Pacers.
The Los Angeles Lakers had missed LeBron James for over a month due to an ankle injury, and then when he returned, he could not play two complete games (he left the second game early) and has been out of the lineup once again for a prolonged period.
On Wednesday against the Rockets, he had been questionable but announced that he would not suit up in that game on Twitter.
As for Saturday against the Pacers in Indiana, he remains questionable, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
However, former Pacers' coach Frank Vogel (current Lakers coach) will speak to the media later this morning, and James' updated status should be announced.
The Lakers are 7-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
