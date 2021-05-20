LeBron James and Lakers With Big Comeback Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 on Wednesday to advance to the NBA Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially be the seventh seed in the Western Conference and face the Phoenix Suns in round one of the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers advance after beating the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry and the Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies where the loser will go home, and the winner will become the eighth seed in the Western Conference and face the Utah Jazz in round one.

The Warriors had control for most of the game on Wednesday, but LeBron James and the Lakers were too strong down the stretch and won the second half by 16-points.

James had 22 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists to give himself a triple-double in the win. Anthony Davis also chipped in with 25 points 12 rebounds.

However, Steph Curry did his part to keep the Warriors in it scoring 37 points.

