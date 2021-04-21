LeBron James Fires off Two Powerful Tweets

On Wednesday night, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James fired off two powerful Tweets.

The first one can be seen below.

"ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail," James Tweeted on Wednesday.

The second one can be seen below.

"I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY," James followed up his first tweet with this second one on Wednesday.,

In the second Tweet, he is referring to a Tweet he deleted earlier in the day.