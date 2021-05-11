NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Knicks

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will miss the game with the New York Knicks on Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.



The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their best player, LeBron James, on Tuesday evening against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported pre-game.

On Monday, the initial hope had been reported that James would likely play in the game on Tuesday (Tweet can be seen below from Monday), but Wojnarowski reports on Tuesday that James will rest his ankle just one more day.

The Indiana Pacers play host to the Lakers on Saturday, as they continue to fight for their playoff lives, and James will probably be back for that game, it appears.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

