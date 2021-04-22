LeBron James Tweets about the Knicks

LeBron James sent out a Tweet on Thursday mentioning how the Knicks playing well is good for the league.

LeBron James has currently missed a string of games, but his Lakers remain the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

The four-time NBA champion has taken notice of another NBA franchise and their success this season.

The tweet from his Twitter can be seen below.

"Ain’t no denying DIPSET! And the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning," James Tweeted on Thursday morning.

James has always been a historian of the game, and his claim about the Knicks being good, also being good for the league, is spot-on and has been true for years.

Madison Square Garden is still the most famous arena in the world and is known as the mecca.

The Lakers, without James, play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.