NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Official Status Against Pelicans in Big Game

LeBron James will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Pelicans on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game of the regular season on Sunday in New Orleans.

LeBron James returned to the lineup against the Pacers in Indiana on Saturday and led the Lakers to a 122-115 win.

James will once again be in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Pelicans.

His status can be seen from FantasyLabs NBA.

The game is the last game of the regular season, and the Lakers will need a win and a Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Denver Nuggets to become the sixth seed.

As it stands, the Lakers are the seventh seed and would play in the play-in tourney.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

The Lakers are 8.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.



Related stories on NBA basketball