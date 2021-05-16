NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Official Status Against Pelicans in Big Game
LeBron James will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Pelicans on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game of the regular season on Sunday in New Orleans.
LeBron James returned to the lineup against the Pacers in Indiana on Saturday and led the Lakers to a 122-115 win.
James will once again be in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Pelicans.
His status can be seen from FantasyLabs NBA.
The game is the last game of the regular season, and the Lakers will need a win and a Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Denver Nuggets to become the sixth seed.
As it stands, the Lakers are the seventh seed and would play in the play-in tourney.
The Lakers are 8.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE