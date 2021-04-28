NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Luka Doncic Drills Buzzer Beater over Steph Curry During Warriors Mavericks Game

The Mavericks had a big lead behind Luka Doncic's buzzer beater over Steph Curry.
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday night, NBA fans were in a big treat. Two of the most popular players on the entire planet in Luka Doncic and Steph Curry, are in the middle of a nationally televised game on TNT.

Curry and the Warriors are still trying to solidify themselves as a playoff team as they have been bouncing around the bottom nine and ten spots in the conference, and the Mavericks, while not meeting expectations, are still the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

During the first half, Doncic hit a wild shot at the buzzer over Curry that gave the Mavericks a ridiculous 62-29 lead at halftime.

The video can be seen in a Tweet below by Bleacher Report

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Week: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 20 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. In the games without James, the Lakers have gone 8-12 this season. CLICK HERE

USATSI_15913202_168388303_lowres
News

Mavericks Luka Doncic with a Wild Celebration During Warriors Game

USATSI_15913202_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Drills Buzzer Beater over Steph Curry During Warriors Mavericks Game

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers' Anthony Davis Status on Wednesday Against Wizards

USATSI_15055656_168388303_lowres
News

The Lakers Record Without Lebron James

USATSI_12319211_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers' Lebron James Status for Wizards Game on Wednesday

USATSI_15929819_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Jayson Tatum Status on Tuesday against Thunder

USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Status on Tuesday Against Raptors

USATSI_15922898_168388303_lowres
News

Looking at Pacers' Opponent Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday Night

USATSI_15929960_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Trail Blazers on Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread