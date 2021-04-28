Luka Doncic Drills Buzzer Beater over Steph Curry During Warriors Mavericks Game
The Mavericks had a big lead behind Luka Doncic's buzzer beater over Steph Curry.
On Tuesday night, NBA fans were in a big treat. Two of the most popular players on the entire planet in Luka Doncic and Steph Curry, are in the middle of a nationally televised game on TNT.
Curry and the Warriors are still trying to solidify themselves as a playoff team as they have been bouncing around the bottom nine and ten spots in the conference, and the Mavericks, while not meeting expectations, are still the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
During the first half, Doncic hit a wild shot at the buzzer over Curry that gave the Mavericks a ridiculous 62-29 lead at halftime.
The video can be seen in a Tweet below by Bleacher Report
