Luka Doncic Wild Shot in Mavericks Pistons Game
Luka Doncic hit a spectacular bank shot on Wednesday night.
During the third quarter of the Dallas Maverick's win over the Detroit Pistons, Luka Doncic hit a spectacular three-point shot.
With the Mavericks up 75-69, Doncic takes a three-point shot from nearly the logo, and it falls in off of the glass. Only Doncic could make a shot like this that most would say is pure look, appear so smooth.
The shot can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.
The Mavs won 127-117 and advanced to 31-26. The win helps them out in the wild Western Conference Playoffs race as they try to get a top-six seed which would keep them safe from playing in the new play-in tournament.
Doncic had 30 points on the night and came just one assist shy of a triple-double.
