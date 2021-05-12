NBA Injuries: Jimmy Butler Gets Poked in Eye During Celtics Heat Game
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler got poked in the eye during their game with the Boston Celtics.
The Miami Heat say that their star shooting guard Jimmy Butler is questionable to return in Tuesday's game in Boston against the Celtics. During the first half, Butler got poked in the eye and did not start the second half.
"INJURY UPDATE: #MIAvsBOS Jimmy Butler suffered a poked eye and he is questionable to return." The Heat tweeted on Tuesday evening.
If the Heat beat the Celtics, they will maintain a three-game lead over the Celtics for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are coming off of a 130-124 win in Miami over the Celtics on Sunday.
Butler has averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game this season for the Heat.
