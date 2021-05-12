Ankle Breaking Crossover in Nets Bulls Game

Mike James had an ankle breaking crossover in the Nets Bulls game on Tuesday.

Mike James came over to the Brooklyn Nets after playing in Russia early this season, and he has been a massive addition to an already loaded Nets team.

He's played in ten games for the Nets so far and is averaging 6.1 points and 3.3 assists per game. In 2018 James played 36 games for the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Tuesday night in Chicago against the Bulls, the 30-year-old point guard had a lethal crossover that sent Tomas Satoransky of the Bulls to the floor, and then James also dished it off to his teammate Nic Claxton who finished the play at the rim.

The highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

