Ankle Breaking Crossover in Nets Bulls Game
Mike James had an ankle breaking crossover in the Nets Bulls game on Tuesday.
Mike James came over to the Brooklyn Nets after playing in Russia early this season, and he has been a massive addition to an already loaded Nets team.
He's played in ten games for the Nets so far and is averaging 6.1 points and 3.3 assists per game. In 2018 James played 36 games for the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
On Tuesday night in Chicago against the Bulls, the 30-year-old point guard had a lethal crossover that sent Tomas Satoransky of the Bulls to the floor, and then James also dished it off to his teammate Nic Claxton who finished the play at the rim.
The highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.