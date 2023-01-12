Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, Oshae Brissett out for Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks with injuries

The Pacers are down three rotation players in New York

The Indiana Pacers are without three of their rotation players in New York tonight as Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and Oshae Brissett are all out.

Nesmith is an unsurprising absence. He is sick with a non-COVID illness, and while he did travel to New York, he did not practice on Tuesday. He was listed as questionable for the game, but he is out.

Brissett and Turner are more surprising. 41 minutes before the game tipped off, the Pacers announced that Brissett, a reserve forward who had his contract become fully guaranteed last week, is out with a hamstring strain. Terry Taylor took his spot in the rotation.

Brissett has not missed a game since November 7, and he has not been out with an injury all year.

Turner, meanwhile, was originally announced by the Pacers as a starter for the game. But the team found out not long before the action that the center has back spasms and would be unable to play. Moments before the game tipped off, Indiana shared that James Johnson would start in Turner's place.

Turner has not missed a game since December 5, when he missed a game in Golden State with a sore hamstring.

Nesmith, Brissett, and Turner combine for 69 minutes per game, so Indiana will need to be creative with lineups all night.