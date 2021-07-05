NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Check Out Devin Booker's Vintage Suns Shirt At Media Day

Devin Booker was wearing a vintage Phoneix Suns shirt at media day on Monday when he spoke to reporters before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The photo of what Booker wore can be seen in two Tweets that are embedded below from Bleacher Report, and Gina Mizell with the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball