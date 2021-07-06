NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Reports Giannis Antetokounmpo Update

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be a game-time decision, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are scheduled to play at 9 P.M. Eastern Time in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns are 6-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

