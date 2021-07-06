Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Author:
Publish date:

On FS1's Undisputed on Tuesday morning, Shannon Sharpe predicted Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Tuesday night.

The clip of Sharpe can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded from the Undisputed Twitter account below.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: The NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16223345_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch NBA Finals Hype Video

USATSI_16353472_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts Game 1

USATSI_16364941_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: The First Finals Since 1977 Where This Stat Has Happened

USATSI_16353475_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: How To Watch Game 1

USATSI_16303588_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Who Are The Favorites To Win Finals MVP?

USATSI_16298690_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Check Out Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo At Practice On Monday

USATSI_16304167_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 1

USATSI_16203342_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Nick Wright Predicts Game 1

USATSI_16223439_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Game 1 On Tuesday Morning