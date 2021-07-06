NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

On FS1's Undisputed on Tuesday morning, Shannon Sharpe predicted Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Tuesday night.

The clip of Sharpe can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded from the Undisputed Twitter account below.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

