NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Devin Booker And Jae Crowder Make Shots From The Logo On Monday

Devin Booker and Jae Crowder were shooting shots from the logo on Monday at practice.

Devin Booker and Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns were nailing shots from the logo at practice on Monday.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet from the Twitter account of the Suns below.

The Suns and Milwaukee Bucks play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball