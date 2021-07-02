NBA: FS1's Colin Cowherd Says He Would Trade Lakers' Anthony Davis For Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard

Colin Cowherd says he would trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (the Suns beat the Lakers and the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers).

FS1's Colin Cowherd, on his show The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday morning, said he would trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard.

The clip of Cowherd can be seen below from the Twitter account of The Herd.

