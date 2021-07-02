Sports Illustrated home
NBA: FS1's Colin Cowherd Says He Would Trade Lakers' Anthony Davis For Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard

Colin Cowherd says he would trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (the Suns beat the Lakers and the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers).

FS1's Colin Cowherd, on his show The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday morning, said he would trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard.

The clip of Cowherd can be seen below from the Twitter account of The Herd.

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

