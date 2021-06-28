NBA: FS1's Skip Bayless Sounds Off On Lakers' LeBron James Over Space Jam 2
Skip Bayless Tweeted about LeBron James and Space Jam 2 on Sunday night.
LeBron James and his new movie Space Jam 2 are coming to theaters next month, and on Sunday night, FS1's Skip Bayless Tweeted about Space Jam 2 and James after seeing a commercial for the film.
Bayless does not appear to be a fan of the upcoming movie.
The Tweet from Bayless can be seen in a post that is embedded above from the Twitter account of Bayless.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
