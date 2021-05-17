NBA Highlights: Lakers' LeBron James With a Powerful Dunk in Pelicans Game
LeBron James had a strong dunk on Sunday night against the Pelicans.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently battling the New Orleans Pelicans on the road during Sunday night's NBA regular-season finale.
The game has no bearing on the Pelicans as they had a disappointing season, and have already been eliminated from post-season play.
Meanwhile, the Lakers need to win and have the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets, who are also playing at the same time.
During the Lakers and Pelicans game, LeBron James had a furious dunk off a pass from his point guard Dennis Schroder.
The video of the strong dunk can be seen in a Tweet from the Lakers embedded below.
