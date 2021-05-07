Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Luka Doncic Hits Clutch Shot over Kevin Durant, Nets Lose 4th Straight

Luka Doncic sealed the Brooklyn Nets with a clutch shot with one minute left in the Mavericks' 113-109 win over the Nets.
Author:
Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets are now losers of their last four games after their 113-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas on Thursday evening.

Mavericks' star Luka Doncic finished with 24 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists and hit the night's biggest shot over Nets' star Kevin Durant.

With just under a minute left in the game, Doncic took Durant off the dribble and then hit him with a tough fade-away, sinking through the net to give the Mavericks a 108-102 advantage with under 54 seconds left.

The video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets have now been without James Harden for the last 16 games, so the four losses in a row are not the most significant concern, but against the good teams in the NBA, it shows them that will need to be at full-strength if they want to make a run to the NBA Finals. 


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16027059_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Luka Doncic Hits Clutch Shot over Kevin Durant, Nets Lose 4th Straight

USATSI_15970886_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Russell Westbrook is One Game Away from NBA History

USATSI_15913202_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Drills Three-Pointer over Nets' Kevin Durant

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Caris LeVert says Nets' Kyrie Irving is Most Skilled Player of All-Time

USATSI_15936505_168388303_lowres
News

Trae Young Has a Beautiful Pass to Clint Capela During Hawks Pacers Game

USATSI_13689169_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Notebook: Lakers' LeBron James Wishes Suns' Chris Paul a Happy Birthday

USATSI_15594902_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Injuries: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Injury Updates

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status Against Hawks

USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Notebook: Nets' Kevin Durant Gave Emotional MVP Speech Seven Years Ago Today