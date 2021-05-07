NBA Highlights: Luka Doncic Hits Clutch Shot over Kevin Durant, Nets Lose 4th Straight

Luka Doncic sealed the Brooklyn Nets with a clutch shot with one minute left in the Mavericks' 113-109 win over the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are now losers of their last four games after their 113-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas on Thursday evening.

Mavericks' star Luka Doncic finished with 24 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists and hit the night's biggest shot over Nets' star Kevin Durant.

With just under a minute left in the game, Doncic took Durant off the dribble and then hit him with a tough fade-away, sinking through the net to give the Mavericks a 108-102 advantage with under 54 seconds left.

The Nets have now been without James Harden for the last 16 games, so the four losses in a row are not the most significant concern, but against the good teams in the NBA, it shows them that will need to be at full-strength if they want to make a run to the NBA Finals.



