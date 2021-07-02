Sports Illustrated home
NBA: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Tweets About Sha'Carri Richardson

LaMelo Ball sent out a Tweet about Sha'Carri Richardson.
On Friday, Sha'Carri Richardson, an American sprinter, has been punished for testing positive for Marijuana and is not allowed to run in the Olympic 100-meter race due to the (30-day) suspension, but she could compete in relays (see Tweet from Bleacher Report below). 

Later in the day on Friday, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets sent out a Tweet in reference to what was going on with Richardson, and his Tweet can be seen below.

