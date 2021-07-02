NBA: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Tweets About Sha'Carri Richardson

On Friday, Sha'Carri Richardson, an American sprinter, has been punished for testing positive for Marijuana and is not allowed to run in the Olympic 100-meter race due to the (30-day) suspension, but she could compete in relays (see Tweet from Bleacher Report below).

Later in the day on Friday, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets sent out a Tweet in reference to what was going on with Richardson, and his Tweet can be seen below.

