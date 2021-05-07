NBA Injuries: Lakers' Anthony Davis and Bucks' Khris Middelton status

Khris Middleton and Anthony Davis are expected to play for respective teams on Friday evening.

Lakers Anthony Davis says that he plans to play Friday:

During the Los Angeles Lakers 118-94 blowout loss to the Clippers on Thursday, Anthony Davis left with an injury to his back and did not return to the game. Davis is fresh off returning to from a two-month injury last week.

However, after the game, Davis said that he plans to play on Friday against the Trail Blazers. ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared what Davis said on Twitter after the game. His Tweet can be seen in a post below.

More can be read about Davis and his status here.

Khris Middleton is not on the injury report on Friday against the Rockets:

Khris Middleton did not play in the Bucks' last game against the Brooklyn Nets (which was a 124-118 win). However, on Friday against the Rockets the Bucks will have their former All-Star back in the lineup.

The Tweet of his status can be seen embedded in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

