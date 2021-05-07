Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Injuries: Lakers' Anthony Davis and Bucks' Khris Middelton status

Khris Middleton and Anthony Davis are expected to play for respective teams on Friday evening.
Author:
Publish date:

Lakers Anthony Davis says that he plans to play Friday:

During the Los Angeles Lakers 118-94 blowout loss to the Clippers on Thursday, Anthony Davis left with an injury to his back and did not return to the game. Davis is fresh off returning to from a two-month injury last week. 

However, after the game, Davis said that he plans to play on Friday against the Trail Blazers. ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared what Davis said on Twitter after the game. His Tweet can be seen in a post below.

More can be read about Davis and his status here.

Khris Middleton is not on the injury report on Friday against the Rockets:

Khris Middleton did not play in the Bucks' last game against the Brooklyn Nets (which was a 124-118 win). However, on Friday against the Rockets the Bucks will have their former All-Star back in the lineup.

The Tweet of his status can be seen embedded in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers Have Pivotal Matchup with Lakers Without LeBron James

USATSI_16008816_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Pacers, Wizards, Bulls, All Close in Standings

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Injuries: Lakers' Anthony Davis and Bucks' Khris Middelton status

USATSI_16028526_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Beat Hawks in Very Important Win

USATSI_16027059_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Luka Doncic Hits Clutch Shot over Kevin Durant, Nets Lose 4th Straight

USATSI_15970886_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Russell Westbrook is One Game Away from NBA History

USATSI_15913202_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Drills Three-Pointer over Nets' Kevin Durant

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Caris LeVert says Nets' Kyrie Irving is Most Skilled Player of All-Time

USATSI_15936505_168388303_lowres
News

Trae Young Has a Beautiful Pass to Clint Capela During Hawks Pacers Game