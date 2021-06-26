NBA: Lakers' LeBron James Was Drafted By The Cleveland Cavaliers On This Date 18 Years Ago
LeBron James was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
LeBron James was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft on June 26, 2003.
18-years-ago from Saturday was when James (also known as the King) was first brought into the NBA.
A photo of James on draft day in 2003 can be seen below from ESPN Stats & Info.
James has played for the Cavaliers twice, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
He has four NBA Championships and has won a championship with each of those three teams.
To many, he is the greatest basketball player who has ever lived.
