NBA News: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Status Against Thunder
The Clippers will rest Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for their final regular season game on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Clippers will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in their final game of the regular season on Sunday evening.
The Clippers enter the day tied with the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference, but they will still rest their two All-Stars for the final regular-season game.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been ruled out against the Thunder due to rest, and their status can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Thunder have had a miserable season and head to the NBA's Draft Lottery.
The Clippers are 7-point favorites against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
