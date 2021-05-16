NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young Status Against Rockets
Trae Young will be available against the Rockets on Sunday.
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will make the NBA Playoffs and be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The playoff berth is their first time in the post-season since 2017 for the franchise.
With the New York Knicks 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics earlier on Sunday, the seeds are officially locked in that the Knicks will be the fourth seed in the matchup with the Hawks.
Even with the standings being set and stone, Young will still be available to play on Sunday against the Houston Rockets in Atlanta.
Young and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Hawks are 7.5-point favorites over the Rockets, according to
