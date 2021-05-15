NBA News: Heat's Starting Lineup Without Jimmy Butler Against Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat on Saturday.
The Miami Heat will want to win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to bolster their shot at getting the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They come in a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks for the fourth spot, and the Knicks and Hawks are both currently tied for that fourth spot.
Jimmy Butler will miss the big game with a back injury and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
Over on the Bucks side, they sit as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat's starting lineup on Saturday can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The spread for the game can be seen at FanDuel.
