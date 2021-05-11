NBA News: Hornets and Nuggets' Starting Lineups on Tuesday

The Charlotte Hornets host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening in Charlotte.

The Denver Nuggets are in town to play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening, and there will be a clash of some of the best young talents in all of the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. and LaMelo Ball will be in the lineups for their respective teams, and potential MVP Nikola Jokic will also be on display during Tuesday night's showdown.

Right now, the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and the Hornets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The full starting lineups of both teams can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

More on the Hornets can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball