NBA News: Hornets and Nuggets' Starting Lineups on Tuesday
The Charlotte Hornets host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening in Charlotte.
The Denver Nuggets are in town to play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening, and there will be a clash of some of the best young talents in all of the NBA.
Michael Porter Jr. and LaMelo Ball will be in the lineups for their respective teams, and potential MVP Nikola Jokic will also be on display during Tuesday night's showdown.
Right now, the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and the Hornets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The full starting lineups of both teams can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night. CLICK HERE.