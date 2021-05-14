NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Status in Clippers Rockets Game

Kawhi Leonard will be out due to rest on Friday evening.

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off of a 113-90 win on Thursday evening in Charlotte, but on Friday against the Rockets, they will be without Kawhi Leonard, who is out due to rest.

Leonard had 16 points and nine assists in the win on Thursday and on the season is averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 52 games played.

There does not appear to be anything wrong with Leonard, other than getting him the right amount of rest before the Clippers endure a post-season run that they will hope will end in an NBA Championship.

The status of Leonard can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Clippers are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

More on the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball