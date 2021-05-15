NBA News: Knicks and Hornets Starting Lineups

The New York Knicks have had an incredible season that no one saw coming, as they have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2013.

Yet, with just a handful of games left in the regular season, they remain tied with the Miami Heat for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and just a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed.

As for the Charlotte Hornets, they are the eighth seed and are led by star-rookie LaMelo Ball. A win for the Hornets would keep them ahead of the Indiana Pacers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The starting lineups for both teams can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA

The Knicks are 5.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

