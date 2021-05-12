NBA News: Knicks' Starting Lineup Against Lakers

The New York Knicks (38-30) own just a half-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks (38-31) for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The final few games of the season for both teams will be vital in who will get the home-court advantage seed for the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Knicks are in Los Angeles to play the Lakers after their 106-100 win as underdogs over the Clippers on Sunday. Making the playoffs this season would be the first time the Knicks have made it since 2013.

The Knicks are lucky enough to be facing the Lakers without LeBron James but are 2.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.

More on the game can be read here.

The Knicks' starters have been announced for the game and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

