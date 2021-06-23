NBA News: Lakers' Alex Caruso Appears To Have Been Arrested

Alex Caruso appears to have been arrested on Tuesday in Texas.

Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers has been reportedly arrested for Marijuana possession on Tuesday in Texas.

The picture of his arrest report can be seen in a Tweet below from Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports NBA, and more on the story can be read at Fox 11 Los Angeles from K.J. Hiramoto (Tweet below).

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, who are currently in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball