NBA News: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Warriors
Anthony Davis will play against the Warriors on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, and Anthony Davis will play in the game.
The status of Davis can be seen in a post below from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.
"Davis said that both his adductor and shoulder are fine, that he’s healthy and ready to go come Wednesday’s game." Trudell Tweeted on Tuesday.
Davis missed last Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets when the Lakers hung their 17th championship banner but returned when they played the Indiana Pacers on Saturday and New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites over the Warriors, according to FanDuel.
