NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James and Drake Go to Bronny James' Basketball Game
LeBron James and Drake are at Bronny James' basketball game on Friday night.
The video of James and Drake walking in can be seen in a Tweet below from Tarek Fattal of the L.A. Daily News.
James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last week to the Phoenix Suns, who beat them 4-2 in the series.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
