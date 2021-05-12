NBA News: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the New York Knicks at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, and the Lakers will be without LeBron James for yet another game.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are coming off a hefty 106-100 win as underdogs in Los Angeles over the Clippers on Sunday. Both teams are jockey for critical playoff positions as the Lakers are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference, which has them in the play-in tournament.

The Knicks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference but have just a half-game lead over the Hawks.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

More on the game can be read here.

The Lakers starting lineup has been announced for the game and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

