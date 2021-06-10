NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Career Stats Compared When He Wears No. 6 Versus No. 23

StatMuse compared the stats of LeBron James from when wore No. 6 and No. 23 during his career.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that LeBron James would be changing numbers next season back to No. 6.

Charania's Tweet can be seen below.

StatMuse compared his career numbers when he wears No. 6 versus No. 23, and their Tweet can be seen in a post below.

James had worn No. 23 his entire career except for his four years in Miami with the Heat.

