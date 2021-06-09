NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Has a Chance to Be The First Player In NBA History To Do This

According to StatMuse, LeBron James has a chance to be the first player to ever have four jerseys retired.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that LeBron James would be changing numbers next season back to No. 6.

James has now worn No. 23 with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and No 6. with the Miami Heat.

Next season he will wear No. 6 for the Lakers, according to Charania.

When James retires, all of the teams he played for will likely retire his uniform number. Therefore, according to StatMuse (Tweet below), he would be the first player to have four uniforms retired.

