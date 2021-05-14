NBA News: Paul George Status in Clippers Rockets Game

Paul George will be out due to rest on Friday against the Rockets.

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening. Most of the game was all Clippers as they won 113-90, and Paul George had 20 points, ten rebounds, and six assists.

During Friday's showdown with the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back, George will join his All-Star teammate on the sideline. Both Kawhi Leonard and Geroge have been ruled out due to rest.

There does not appear to be any cause for concern as the playoffs are coming up and it makes sense to get their star players well-rested.

The status of George can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Clippers are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

More on the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball