NBA News: Starting Lineups for Clippers and Rockets
The Clippers visit the Rockets in Houston on Friday.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets are in totally different positions in the NBA standings with just a few games left in the regular season.
The Rockets (16-54) traded superstar James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the year and are currently the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Clippers (47-23) are the third seed in the Western Conference, have high expectations and seek an NBA Championship this season.
The starting lineups for both teams on Friday can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Clippers are 7.5 road favorites over the Rockets in Houston, according to FanDuel.
More on the game and the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.
