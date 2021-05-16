NBA News: Wizards and Hornets' Starting Lineups in Big Game

The Wizards and Hornets will battle for the eighth seed on Sunday.

The winner of the game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets on Sunday will have the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the loser will have to hope the Indiana Pacers lose to the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay simultaneously on Sunday.

If the Pacers beat the Raptors that means that the loser of the Hornets and Wizards game will fall to the tenth seed, and not have home-court advantage when they play in the play-in tournament.

The starting lineups for both the Wizards and the Hornets for the big game can be seen in a two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards are 7-point favorites over the Hornets in Washington on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

