NBA News: Wizards and Hornets' Starting Lineups in Big Game
The Wizards and Hornets will battle for the eighth seed on Sunday.
The winner of the game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets on Sunday will have the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the loser will have to hope the Indiana Pacers lose to the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay simultaneously on Sunday.
If the Pacers beat the Raptors that means that the loser of the Hornets and Wizards game will fall to the tenth seed, and not have home-court advantage when they play in the play-in tournament.
The starting lineups for both the Wizards and the Hornets for the big game can be seen in a two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Wizards are 7-point favorites over the Hornets in Washington on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FALL TO LAKERS: On Saturday afternoon in LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return to the lineup, the Lakers beat the Pacers in Indiana by a score of 122-115. The loss is enormous for the Pacers and their playoff seeding. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE