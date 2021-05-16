NBA News: Wizards' Bradley Beal Updated Status for Hornets Game

Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision on Sunday against the Hornets.

The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are each one win away from solidifying the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams are currently tied, and when they face each other on Sunday, the winner will deserve the eighth seed, which makes them only have to win one game in the play-in tournament to advance to the actual playoffs.

The loser of the contest will either be the ninth seed or tenth seed, depending on if the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Bradley Beal, who last played when he scored 50 points in Indiana eight days ago, had been listed as questionable but is now a game-time decision.

Beal's status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Wizards are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.



