NBA Playoffs: You Won't Believe the Price of Hawks and Knicks Tickets

The price of tickets for the Hawks and Knicks' playoff game in New York are astronomical.

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will play each other in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The two teams are both in the playoffs for the first time in a while.

The Hawks last made the playoffs in 2017, and it's been since 2013 for the Knicks.

Because of this, it's no surprise Knicks' fans are flocking to buying tickets for the first game of their playoff series with the Hawks.

Monday afternoon, the cheapest ticket at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 was nearly $1,000.

The post about the tickets can be seen below from Bleacher Report, who also cited SNY TV and SeatGeek for sharing the wild figure.

The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the first game, according to FanDuel.

