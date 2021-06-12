NBA Playoffs 76ers Hawks: Danny Green Injury Status

Danny Green went to the locker room in the first quarter of Game 3.

Danny Green (leg) went to the locker room in the first quarter on Friday in Game 3 between the 76ers and Hawks in Atlanta.

The status of Green can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

UPDATE: Danny Green will not return. (Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA and the 76ers).

The series is tied 1-1 after the teams split the first two games in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

