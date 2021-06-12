NBA Playoffs 76ers Hawks: Danny Green Official Status For Rest of Game 3

The 76ers announce that Danny Green will miss the rest of Game 3.

Danny Green (leg) went to the locker in the first quarter on Friday in Game 3 between the 76ers and Hawks in Atlanta.

The 76ers have announced that Green will not return, and the status of Green can be seen in two Tweets that are embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA, and the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball