NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Joel Embiid Injury Status For Game 4

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Game 4 in Atlanta on Monday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Monday's Game 4 contest in Atlanta.

Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game in the series.

On Monday, the All-Star center is once again listed as questionable, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3.5-point favorites for Game 4 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

