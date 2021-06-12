NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Watch Joel Embiid Grab Knee In Pain

Joel Embiid remained in the game after holding his knee in pain.

The 76ers and their fans had to take a deep breath as Joel Embiid was seen holding his knee in pain in the second half of Game 3 in Atlanta.

Thankfully, Embiid has stayed in the game.

The video of him holding his knee can be seen from Weston Blasi of The Wall Street Journal below.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

