NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid Status Against Hawks For Game 3

Joel Embiid is questionable for Game 3 against the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable for every game of their series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Yet, Embiid has played in the first two games scoring 39 points in the first and 40 points in the second.

For Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday, Embiid has once again been listed as questionable, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

