NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers lost the home-court advantage when they lost one of their home games in Philadelphia against the Hawks.

On Friday, they will have a chance in Game 3 in Atlanta to make up for the lost game at home in Game 1.

The 76ers have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

