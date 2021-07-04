Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Cam Reddish Joined A List With Lakers' Great Kobe Bryant

Cam Reddish had a big night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Cam Reddish had 21-points on 6/7 shooting from three-point range in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The Hawks lost the game 118-107, and the Bucks have advanced to the NBA Finals.

Reddish's big night at just 21-years-old put him on a list with former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

The stat can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN Stats & Info.

